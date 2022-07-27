Pulse of Culture 27.07

This year’s edition of the legendary festival in Bayreuth, Germany – a unique celebration of Richard Wagner’s music, opened with the iconic music drama “Tristan und Isolde”, a story of love which was destined to end in death.

The Wagner Festival, taking place every year since 1876, is undoubtedly one of the greatest opera events in the world.

Devoted entirely to Wagner’s music and organised by heirs of the composer, the festival’s programme is guided by a list – a sort of testament left by Wagner where he clearly indicated which of his works should be performed there.

