Poland may reach full gas independence this year says PM

Morawiecki made the claim at a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland could become fully sovereign in selecting gas supplies and no longer reliant on Russia by the end of the year, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

Morawiecki made the claim at a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, in Warsaw on Wednesday.

“Fully understanding the challenges related to Russia’s policy, Poland started to build a Baltic pipeline from Norway, launched the construction of several interconnectors and decided to expand gas intake capacity at our liquefied natural gas terminal in Swinoujscie,” Morawiecki said.

All these actions have resulted in a situation “where by the end of this year we can be fully and truly sovereign when it comes to gas,” the prime minister said.

“Even now, Russia is no longer able to blackmail us in the way it blackmails Germany, for example,” Morawiecki went on to say.

“We advise our partners to do all they can to become independent from a partner that uses gas as a weapon in a war that it wages not only against Ukraine, but against all of Europe,” the prime minister said.

Morawiecki also commented on the gas deal the EU reached on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the member states have committed to reducing their gas use by 15 percent. The voluntary cuts would become obligatory in case of a supply emergency.

Morawiecki said that “we have changed the European Commission’s original proposals so that it would reflect the different conditions of member states.”

Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, said on Tuesday that “Poland is not, in accordance with this project, obliged to automatically reduce the amount of gas consumed.”