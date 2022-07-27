Polish, Spanish PMs meet to discuss Ukraine, security

We are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine maintains its sovereignty, territorial integrity and its independence, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday after the Polish-Spanish intergovernmental consultations came to an end.

The talks took place in Warsaw under the chairmanship of Mr Morawiecki and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez.

Following the deliberations, a memorandum of understanding as to defence was signed between the Defence Ministries of Poland and Spain, as well as a joint declaration of cooperation by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda of the Kingdom of Spain and the Plenipotentiary of the Polish Government for the Solidarity Transport Hub (CPK).

PM @MorawieckiM hosts PM of Spain @sanchezcastejon in Warsaw today. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, which regulates ����-���� relations. pic.twitter.com/pmtYyufUjU

At a joint press conference, the head of the Polish government reported that during the intergovernmental consultations, matters “of fundamental importance were discussed”: issues relating to security, energy and inflation. “We know perfectly well that we are on a geopolitical curve,” Mr Morawiecki said.

He pointed out that inflation in part influenced by the ongoing war was affecting both Poland and Spain, who are both struggling with high commodity prices.

“We have discussed how Europe is supposed to function in six months’ time, in a year, in two years’ time,” the PM revealed, pointing out how the war in Ukraine and the impact it has on the current situation in Europe was also among the topics of the consultations.

“We talked about how important it is for Ukraine to maintain its sovereignty, its territorial integrity and its independence. Poland is doing everything it can to ensure that this is the case, and Madrid – despite being 3,000 kilometres away from Ukraine – rose to the occasion,” Mr Morawiecki stressed.

Reduction of gas consumption discussed

“We will do everything to ensure that Europe is not held hostage to [Vladimir] Putin’s energy [sources],” Spanish PM Sánchez said, adding that together, Poland and Spain “we are able to face the existing threats and make Europe more united and more in solidarity.”

“We spoke about the energy agreement on reducing gas consumption in Europe,” the PM reported, pointing out how his country has already approved an energy efficiency plan.

He also expressed his hope for participation of Spanish companies in the construction of the Polish Solidarity Transport Hub (CPK).

“The renewal of our bilateral cooperation treaty is an opportunity to continue to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation,” Mr Sánchez concluded.