Poland reports 19,577 coronavirus cases, 49 deaths between July 21-27

Leszek Szymański/PAP
Poland recorded 19,577 confirmed coronavirus cases and 49 deaths between July 21-27, 2022 data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.
In total, 6,058,462 cases have been confirmed and 116,535 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.
To date, Poland has already distributed 54,769,122 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,525,249 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 12,089,507 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.
