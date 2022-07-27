Framework agreement on South Korean armaments for Poland signed

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak has signed framework agreements for the supply of military equipment from South Korea. The Polish Army will receive K-2 tanks, K-9 howitzers and FA-50 aircraft manufactured in the Asian country.

The minister announced that the first batch of South Korean tanks will arrive in Poland later this year. Aircraft deliveries can be expected in 2023.

BREAKING:

Poland's Defense Minister and representatives of the South Korean defense ministry are meeting in Warsaw

After the meeting, a contract will be signed for Poland to buy:

180 K2 Main Battle Tanks

48 FA-50 fighter jets

Hundreds of K9 self-propelled howitzers

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2022

“Under the framework agreement that has been signed, we will order 1,000 K-2 tanks, we will order more than 600 K-9 howitzers, and we will also order three squadrons of FA-50 aircraft. Armoured troops and artillery are of great importance nowadays, hence the decision to strengthen this type of armed forces,” the deputy prime minister said.

He added that strengthening the Polish army is part of NATO’s strategy to deter a potential aggressor.

The head of the Ministry of Defence also pointed out that Poland’s cooperation with South Korea is strategic and indicated that both countries have a similar perception of threats from Russia.

“This is not to fill the gaps we have in our Armed Forces. This is a strategic approach. Both our countries are aware of the threats posed by Russia’s aggressive policy and that our Armed Forces must be equipped with modern equipment,” the defence minister stated.

Poland a service and training hub for FA-50 fighters

If plans to export FA-50s to European countries come to be, Poland could become a regional centre for the maintenance of these aircraft and training for its pilots, Korea Aerospace Industries CEO Ahn Hyun-Ho told the Polish Press Agency.

“Locating a service support centre here would contribute to a more efficient operation of the system we offer,” he added.

The Korea Aerospace Industries head pointed out that it is also possible to locate an international aviation training centre in Poland.

The contract for the delivery of FA-50 aircrafts, which will be configured in accordance with the requirements of the Polish Air Force. The contract will allow to equip up to 3 squadrons of the Air Force, and the first aircrafts will be in Poland in mid-2023.

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) July 27, 2022

The FA-50 is a multi-purpose aircraft, which could be used for advanced training and as a combat machine, armed with guided and unguided bombs, air-to-air missiles and a cannon. The FA-50 was designed by Korea Aerospace Industries in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-16 and F-35 fighters, as an advanced training plane and light combat aircraft.