Poles have donated over EUR 2 bln to assist refugees from Ukraine

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poles, during the first months of the war, have privately given nearly PLN 10 billion (EUR 2 billion) to help refugees from Ukraine, a government think tank has reported.

According to the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), Poles, in total, spent PLN 9 billion-10 billion (EUR 1.9 billion-2.1 billion) to help refugees. It was noted that this was more than the total amount of donations given to charity in 2021.

PIE expert, Agnieszka Wincewicz-Price, quoted in the report, said that the most assistance to Ukrainian refugees included in-kind support and money transfers. PIE wrote that 59 percent of Poles donated goods, while 53 percent gave money.

PIE also reported that the estimated total value of assistance, granted by public authorities together with the amount of private spending during the first three months of the war, reached PLN 25.4 billion (EUR 5.3 billion) and that this figure corresponded to 0.97 percent of Poland’s GDP in 2021.