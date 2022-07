Warsaw University records increased enrollment of Ukrainian students

The university is prepared to take in 2,437 Ukrainian students for the 2022/23 academic year additionally to its regular enrollment, Modzelewska added.

Over 500 Ukrainian students have enrolled at Warsaw University in the present recruitment period, nearly twice as many as in the previous period, the university’s press spokesperson told PAP on Wednesday.

Anna Modzelewska said the higher inflow of Ukrainian students is an effect of Ukraine’s ongoing defensive war against Russia.

Among the most popular faculties chosen by Ukrainian students are international relations (74 enrollments), journalism and media (60), Ukrainian studies (55) and media logistics/administration (54).

Ukrainians are the largest foreign student group in Poland.