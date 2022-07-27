Business Arena 26.07

In Tuesday’s episode, Business Arena host Don Arleth started the show with the main stories which were: the reduction in gas consumption and low unemployment recorded in Poland.

EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a proposal for a Council Regulation on coordinated demand reduction measures for natural gas. The security of energy supply in the EU is at further risk of deteriorating in the wake of the Russian aggression on Ukraine. The Commission presented the “Save gas for a safe winter” package on July 20.

Business Arena’s guest was Professor Zbigniew Krysiak from the Institute of Schuman’s Thought.

Also in the programme:

The situation in the labour market in Poland is not only “stable” but “perfect”. According to the Ministry of Family and Social Policy, the registered unemployment rate in June was 4.9 precent, lower than in May and one of the best since 1990.

Among other topics, we looked at, were:

T-Mobile agreed to pay customers USD 350 million in settlement over a massive data breach.

The European Commission on Monday has given Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic permission to expand the label of its smallpox vaccine to include protection against monkeypox.

Croatia inaugurated the Peljesac Bridge, the most expensive infrastructure project co-financed by EU funds in the country.