LIVE: 154th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian forces keep shelling Ukrainian residential areas. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russians shelled Nikopolsky and Kryvorizky districts using Grad missile launchers overnight on July 27, one civilian was wounded. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army eliminated two high-ranking Russian pilots, thanks to HIMARS missiles, Nexta reported.

07:49 CEST

No casualties have been reported yet.

07:30 CEST

Children from #Mariupol show how their city looks like. pic.twitter.com/19VYhcSrm8

07:14 CEST

⚡️Governor: Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk region, 1 civilian wounded.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces shelled Nikopolsky and Kryvorizky districts using Grad missile launchers overnight on July 27.

07:05 CEST

The Armed Forces of #Ukraine eliminated two high-ranking pilots of the #Russian army thanks to #HIMARS.

The Daily Mail reports that 41-year-old fighter pilot Maksim Potemin and 54-year-old fighter pilot, Colonel Anatoly Stasiukevich, were killed in #Donbas. pic.twitter.com/fhg2Vfh1PY

