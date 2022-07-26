Bridge connecting mainland Croatia with its semi-exclave opened

The Pelješac Bridge, which will allow Croats to travel to the country’s southern semi-exclave without crossing through the territory of Bosnia-Herzegovina opened on Tuesday evening.

The construction of the bridge started on July 30, 2018, and the bridge was finally completed on July 28, 2021. The bridge opened at 7.30 pm CSET on Tuesday, July 26, with celebrations beginning half an hour earlier.

It will link together mainland Croatia with the small section of Croatian Dalmatia which is separated from the rest of the country by a small strip of land called the Neum corridor, which gives Bosnia-Herzegovina access to the Mediterranean.

The origins of the Neum corridor date back to the 1699 Treaty of Karlowitz, when the Republic of Venice conquered a large part of Dalmatia from the Ottomans. This proved a threat to another Adriatic merchant republic, the Republic of Ragusa (modern-day Dubrovnik), which did not wish to share a land border with its historical Venetian enemies. Hence the Ragusans ceded small parts of their northern and southern territories to the Turks, making it impossible for the Venetians to invade them by land without trespassing through the Ottoman territory.

Borders shifted through the ages, empires rose and fell, but throughout most of the following three centuries, Neum did not pose a major obstacle. For the better part of the 20th century, Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina were a part of Yugoslavia, first a kingdom and later a socialist federative republic. But the violent break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s re-established the old border, and Croatian attempts to secure unobstructed access to southern Dalmatia failed after the Neum Agreement of 1998 failed to be ratified or implemented.

When Croatia joined the European Union in 2013, the border crossings in the Neum region became external borders of the EU and the Croatian exclave ended up becoming an EU exclave. Finally, the decision came for the Pelješac Bridge to be constructed to ensure Croatia’s integrity and its future Schengen Area membership. Feasibility studies began in 2013, and the decision to build the bridge was taken in 2017.

The 2,440-metre bridge connecting the Pelješac Peninsula with the mainland amounted in cost to EUR 550 mln, with most of the funding, EUR 357 mln, provided by the European Union.