Pulse of Culture 26.07

Brad Pitt is touring Europe to promote his latest film, “Bullet Train”, which premieres in early August.

The film is directed by David Leitch, who made his directorial debut with “John Wick” starring Keanu Reeves in 2014.

Based on Kōtarō Isaka’s novel “Maria Beetle” (released in English as “Bullet Train”) the action comedy tells the story of an assassin code-named Ladybug (Pitt) who wants to give up a life of crime but is pulled back into it by his handler when he is ordered to collect a briefcase on the bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. But it quickly transpires he is not the only assassin on board the Shinkansen.

In other cultural news: “Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life” at the National Museum of Scotland; Nigerian artist Chidinma Ikegwuonu who makes use of art to drive social change and raise awareness amongst children from disadvantaged communities; Belarusians celebrate their culture at the Tutaka Festival; annual swan census in the UK.