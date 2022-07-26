Poland, Lithuania will not lessen support for Ukraine: presidents

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Poland and Lithuania plan to extend their military cooperation. During the two-day consultations, Polish and Lithuanian presidents ensured that their countries would not lessen their support for Ukraine.

“We plan to visit Ukraine again and we will not surrender to Russia’s blackmail,” President Duda said after meeting his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda.

The Duda-Nauseda meeting in the Polish seaside resort of Hel took as its focus issues concerning the relationship with Ukraine and Belarus, energy policy, regional security and EU’s sanctions against Russia.

“The international situation is difficult and this context shows the value of good relationship, unity, common planning, political coordination, mutual understanding of our needs and businesses,” Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter after the second day of the Polish-Lithuanian consultations.

On Monday he said that Poland and Lithuania have supported Ukraine from the very first days of the Russian invasion.

“Our countries oppose Kremlin’s tyranny and imperialism. We consult all our actions in this respect,” President Duda said.

He also pointed out that his meeting with President Nauseda is especially relevant bearing in mind Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. Both Poland and Lithuania have already formally agreed to accept the Nordic nations into the Alliance.