Yuri Borisov, the newly-appointed chief of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, announced on Tuesday that the country will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024.

“Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision about withdrawing from the station after 2024 has been made,” Yuri Borisov told the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin during a meeting.

The ISS is jointly operated by NASA and Roscosmos. Robyn Gatens, the director of the space station for NASA, said her Russian counterparts have not communicated any intent to withdraw from the project, as required by the station’s intergovernmental agreement. “Nothing official yet,” Gatens said at an ISS conference in Washington. “We literally just saw that as well. We haven’t gotten anything official.”

NASA and Roscosmos have been in talks to extend Russia’s participation in the space station to 2030. Borisov’s announcement would not be the first time Russia has threatened to abandon the joint space project. Dmitry Rogozin, the previous head of Roscosmos would periodically make similar statements in public, while official talks between NASA and its Russian counterpart were ongoing.