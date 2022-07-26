Poland has always opposed EU’s mandatory gas reduction says official

"Since the very beginning, Poland, along with other countries we've been building an alliance with, has been against having the reduction targets, imposed from above, become mandatory for all member states," Piotr Mueller said.

Poland was among several countries that, since the very beginning, were against the European Commission’s proposal to make reductions in gas consumption binding for all member states, the government’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In an effort to increase EU security of natural gas supply, member states reached on Tuesday a political agreement that would make reduction of natural gas demand by 15 percent between August 2022 and March 2023 voluntary.

“Since the very beginning, Poland, along with other countries we’ve been building an alliance with, has been against having the reduction targets, imposed from above, become mandatory for all member states,” Piotr Mueller said. “We are confident that this has been achieved.”

“In short, Poland is not, in accordance with this project, obligated to automatically reduce the amount of gas consumed,” he pointed out and added that, for the Polish government, the most important issue was to ensure Polish energy security and Polish interests.

“Poland will be able to make decisions in this respect in such a way as to ensure its security but, of course, if there is a need to take action to support other member states, we are open to doing so,” noted Mueller.