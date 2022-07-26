Good ties with Lithuania helpful in present int’l situation – president

Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda met on Monday for two-day talks covering Ukraine, Belarus, energy, security and the EU's sanctions imposed on Russia after its February invasion of Ukraine.

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

Poland’s strong ties with Lithuania are valuable in the present international situation, Poland’s president said on Tuesday, the second day of his talks with the Lithuanian head of state on Poland’s northern Hel Peninsula.

“The international situation is difficult, but this context throws an even clearer light on the value of good relations, unity, joint planning, political coordination and an understanding of mutual needs and interests” Duda wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Duda assured that Poland and Lithuania supported Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia, and that both countries were opposed to the Kremlin’s tyranny and imperial ambitions.

Duda and Nauseda decided to hold the meeting after their recent visit to the northeast-Polish Suwałki Gap, a region considered especially endangered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.