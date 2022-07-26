At least five killed in anti-UN protest in DR Congo

At least five people were killed and around 50 wounded in anti-United Nations protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Goma, a government spokesman said.

The violence took place on the second day of protests against the peacekeeping mission MONUSCO (United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo) for its failing to protect civilians in a region marred by decades of militia violence.

Hundreds of protesters scaled the perimeter wall, smashed windows and looted valuables, while helicopters airlifted UN staff from the premises while security forces fired teargas in a bid to disperse them.

Resurgent clashes between local troops and the M23 rebel group in eastern Congo have displaced thousands. Attacks by militants linked to the Islamic State have also continued despite a year-long state of emergency and joint operations to overthrow them by the Congolese and Ugandan armies.

MONUSCO took over a prior peacekeeping operation in 2010. It had over 12,000 troops and 1,600 police deployed in Congo as of November 2021, however its forces have been gradually withdrawing in recent years.