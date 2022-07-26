New Polish energy commissioner appointed

Mateusz Berger has been named the new commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure.

Press materials

Mateusz Berger has been named the new commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure, the government spokesman announced on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, Piotr Naimski’s vacancy was filled by Mateusz Berger,” Piotr Mueller said. “A new commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure has been appointed.”

Berger’s predecessor, Piotr Naimski, was dismissed on Wednesday.

The government spokesman added that requirements of the act on the management of critical energy were now fulfilled. “These activities will be carried out by Minister Berger,” said Mueller.

Naimski wrote on Facebook last week: “I’m using this format to inform you that, on July 20, I received a letter of dismissal concerning my position as Government Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure and Secretary of State at the Prime Minister’s Office.”

“In an oral explanation, I was told that I’m ‘unfit for cooperation’ and that I ‘obstruct everything,'” said the former commissioner.