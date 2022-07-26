Britain targets Russian officials in a new wave of sanctions

Britain has sanctioned Kremlin-appointed officials in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in eastern Ukraine and another 29 regional governors across Russia. The 42 new designations added to Britain’s sanctions include Russia’s minister and deputy minister of justice, as well as two nephews of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, himself sanctioned by Britain in March.

“We will continue to impose harsh sanctions on those who are trying to legitimise Putin’s illegal invasion until Ukraine prevails,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, said in a statement.

Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Russian-appointed Prime Minister and First Deputy Chairman of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, are now subject to travel bans and freezing of their assets.

“Khotsenko and Kuznetsov have been sent to implement Russia’s policies across the invaded region, supporting Putin’s plans to illegally annex more of Ukraine and use sham referendums to legitimise their occupation falsely,” British FM said.

The Russian regional governors were sanctioned for facilitating the Russian occupation and attempting to wrest territory from Ukraine by way of transferring funds to Donetsk and Luhansk.

Now Great Britain joined the western sanctions against Russia, it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and over 100 other entities in Russia, including the targeting of high-profile businessmen and companies as far as prominent politicians.

The British government announced it was further targeting two groups of Syrian individuals in cooperation with the European Union, one of whom it seems is responsible for recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine on Russia’s side, and the other for supporting the “repressive Syrian regime”.