Now and then photos show mountain resort transformed by billboard ban

A popular Polish tourist destination has cleaned up its act by banning billboards and advertising banners.

The town of Wisla, a mountain resort lying not far from the Czech border, decided to purge itself of the unsightly advertising that once littered its streets, giving advertisers till June 12 to take them down.

A series of before-and-after photographs taken by photographer Tomasz Derwicz and entitled ‘Wisla Unveils Herself’ now show streets transformed.

Road sides have also been cleansed of bill boards, allowing visitors to admire the town.

Wisla council passed the law regulating and limiting street adverting in November 2020, giving advertisers 18 months to comply.

Rafal Skurzok from the Wisla Tourist Organisation was quoted as saying by the radio station TOK FM: “We are getting rid of everything that gives you the impression that when you are entering Wisla you are entering Bangladesh.”