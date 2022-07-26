Russian missiles hit coastal towns south of Odesa

The Ukrainian army published videos on Tuesday showing the likely aftermath of a Russian missile strike 60 kilometres south of Odesa.

In the video, destroyed houses can be seen in what the Ukrainian Defence Ministry identified as the coastal town of Zatoka. Rescuers were dispatched but no casualties have been reported so far, the New Voice of Ukraine news website said.

Zatoka in #Odesa region is one of the most popular vacation spots in Ukraine. This is how it looks today after russian missile strike.

russia is a terrorist state. pic.twitter.com/YoXnGUu9yP

— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 26, 2022

The operational command “South” of the Ukrainian army said in a Facebook post that several coastal towns in the Odesa region were hit. These claims could not be immediately confirmed.

As reported by the New Voice of Ukraine, over nine missiles were fired, some of which hit houses in the coastline south of Odesa.

The railway bridge in Zatoka is a key connection between the Odesa region’s south to the rest of Ukraine and had been hit several times before. A video tweeted by journalist Khalid Iskef allegedly shows footage from a missile or a drone that hit the bridge.

Video of the Russian strike on the bridge in #Zatoka, #Odessa.#Ukraine #Russia #Russia_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/bsEazuHsRw

— خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) July 19, 2022

Russian forces also struck port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region on Tuesday, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said.

The New Voice of Ukraine went on to report that Russian missiles struck port infrastructure in the neighbouring Mykolaiv Oblast. Moreover, Russian invaders used an S-300 air defence system to strike at ground targets in the district surrounding Mykolaiv city from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, hitting a car market and other open areas of the suburbs.