Polish firefighters to help fight Czech national park fire

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Polish firefighters and police officers will go to the Czech Republic later on Tuesday to help combat a massive fire that broke out in a national park on the border with Germany.

“We have told our Czech and German friends that we can help them with the fire in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park,” commander in chief of the State Fire Service, Andrzej Bartkowiak, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Our #GFFFV modules (for putting out forest fires from the ground – PAP) are ready to provide support.”

Bartkowiak said the Czechs had accepted Poland’s offer of help.

He also said Polish firefighters and police officers will go to the Czech Republic later in the day. They will also take with them a Blackhawk helicopter equipped with a Bambi Bucket container, which is used for dropping water.

The fire broke out on Sunday in an inaccessible rocky area of the park and spread to 300 hectares of the reserve by Monday, according to the Czech interior ministry.