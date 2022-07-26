Manly players boycott rugby match over pride jersey

Seven players of Australian National Rugby League team Manly Sea Eagles declared they would not be made to wear an “inclusiveness” jersey with rainbow bands and decided to boycott a championship match this week.

Commenting on the boycott, Manly coach Des Hasler said the players refused to wear the pride jersey on “religious and cultural” grounds. They would not play the home match against Sydney Roosters on Thursday at Brookvale Oval, he said.

“We accept their decision,” an emotional Hasler told reporters at a media conference on Tuesday. “These young men are strong in their beliefs and their convictions and we will give them the space and the support they require.”

The players’ backlash came as the idea of wearing the pride jersey had not been consulted with them by their coach Des Hasler, who also had failed to adequately inform stakeholders inside and outside the club.

Mr Hasler took the bullet for his charges, apologising on the club’s behalf both to the players and to the “minority groups within the community who embrace the rainbow colours as a symbol of pride in who they are.”

“The intent of the jersey was to support the advocacy and human rights pertaining to gender, race, culture, ability and LGBTQ movements,” he said, adding that “sadly the execution… was poor.”

Mr Hasler said the club needed to support the players, particularly on the “mental health side”.

“We’ll do what is needed,” he said.

The idea that the Sydney-based team would wear the rainbow bands-adorned jersey in the prospective match against Sydney Roosters was announced on Monday.

Manly Coach Des Hasler and Captain Daly Cherry-Evans addressed the media todayhttps://t.co/jxbmGtAoTe#ManlyForever

— Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) July 26, 2022

Players branded bigots

The Manly players’ refusal to wear the ideologised garb was met with criticism from their former colleague and the first professional rugby league player to come out as gay – Ian Roberts.

“Sad and uncomfortable,” is what Mr Roberts dubbed the decision, telling Sydney’s Daily Telegraph that “every young kid on the northern beaches [of Sydney] who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this.”

You, Me, Everyone in League.https://t.co/[email protected]_sport #ManlyForever pic.twitter.com/buVY5B8Vgm

— Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) July 24, 2022

The defiant players – Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley – were branded bigots and homophobic on social media and their boycott was condemned by LGBTQ advocates.

NRL boss Peter V’landys said the league respected the players’ position but hoped they would change their minds.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had endorsed Manly’s decision to wear the jersey and when the standoff ensued, he hoped it would be resolved.

“It’s a good thing that sport is more inclusive,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s important that in Australian society, we respect everyone for who they are.”

As a result of the clash of rights and wrongs, the NRL’s launch this week of its “Women in League Round”, which is focused on the role of women in the sport and tackling gender inequality, was completely overshadowed by the controversy.

What of the ball?

Manly now ends up shorthanded for a match that could have a significant impact on their chances of qualifying for the NRL playoffs.

Being ninth on the table on equal points with the eighth-placed Roosters with six rounds left in the regular season, moving up to the eighth position would allow them to qualify for playoffs as only the top eight teams can do so.

“That’s the situation we’re in right now,” Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans told reporters.

“Unfortunately we’re not going to make everyone happy. And like a lot of things in life, we can’t make everyone happy.”