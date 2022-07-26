Poland accepts 5.04 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Karina Sało/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, over 5.04 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Tuesday morning.

According to the SG, on Monday, Border Guard officers carried out around 21,000 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,200 people.

The Border Guard also said that 3.13 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Monday, 24,200 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.