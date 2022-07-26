LIVE: 153rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian forces have struck port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on Tuesday. “A massive missile strike was launched on the south of Ukraine from the direction of the Black Sea, and with the use of aviation,” he told Ukrainian state television.

Price emphasized that the U.S. and partners will hold Moscow accountable for the grain agreement reached with Ukraine as the two sides proceed with its implementation, saying “the agreement needs to endure” to aid the global food security crisis.

Britain has said there was “no indication” that a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles had been at the dock-side in Odesa port on Sunday, after Russia earlier said it had destroyed those targets with high-precision missiles.

In temporarily occupied #Donetsk, an oil depot is burning in the Budyoniv district of the city. pic.twitter.com/CKgQt6khIc

#Russian troops shelled #Ukrainian cities again at night. #Kharkiv and #Mykolaiv were hit by missiles.

In #Odesa Region, fires broke out in the private sector after a missile strike from strategic bombers. pic.twitter.com/4CNZHRNv9P

