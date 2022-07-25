We are 60 million strong: Klonowski on people with Polish roots worldwide

We are 60 million strong, Zbigniew Klonowski, co-founder and President of the Organising Committee at 60 Million Congress, told TVP World, referring to the number of people with Polish roots living around the world.

Mr Klonowski drew attention to the fact that approximately 90 percent of the Polish diaspora in the United States does not speak Polish, hence the Congress’ English formula.

As he pointed out, that does not change the fact that these people still cultivate the Polish tradition and “have Poland in their hearts.”

The 60 Million Congress is an international event bringing together key business and political leaders, as well as cultural and social activists related to the European Union, Poland and the Polish Diaspora.

Learn more by watching the whole interview above.