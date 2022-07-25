World News 25.07

Grain exports from Ukraine have been blocked by the Russian army since they invaded over 5 months ago, but there is a possibility that they will resume, perhaps as early as this week. Meanwhile, many say that Germany has not made good on its promise to deliver military aid to the war-torn country.

Grain exports to resume soon

Grain exports from Ukraine have been blocked by the Russian army since they invaded over 5 months ago, but there is a possibility that they will resume, perhaps as early as this week.

Berlin’s empty promises

Germany has not made good on its promise to deliver military aid to Ukraine. Its latest offer of such equipment, even if it does materialise, is reportedly in dismal condition.

Polish-Lithuanian consultations

Two-day consultations between the Presidents of Poland and Lithuania started today in Poland. The leaders will discuss closer Polish-Lithuanian cooperation.

60 Million Congress

A statue of 14th Century Polish King Władysław Jagiełło in Central Park, New York, is just one of many Polish monuments in that city. New York is home to more than 900,000 Polish Americans.

Support for Eastern European artists

The 21st class of the Gaude Polonia Scholarship Program has just graduated. The scholarship is patronised by the Polish state and awarded to artists from across Central-and Eastern Europe.

People fleeing Moscow, Minsk

The number of Belarusians and Russians applying for permits to stay in Lithuania is increasing. The latest figures from the Migration Department show a significant increase in the number of those willing to flee the countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

TV debate for no.10

The two remaining politicians in the running for leadership of the Conservative Party in the UK will face off in their first televised debate. This is seen as a crucial test of these candidates’ ability to take on the role of Prime Minister.

Post elections deal

The North Ireland Protocol debate continues as the EU Commission issues more legal challenges against the UK. Why exactly is the EU Commission at loggerheads with the British government and is there any solution to the dispute between the two?

Russian economy in a ditch?

As western countries unite in support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion, focus on the Russian economy has intensified. Many believe that international sanctions are biting, but the recovery of the Ruble exchange rate has made some doubt their effectiveness.

Baptists condemn Russian aggression

A resolution passed by the Baptist World Alliance’s General Council condemns Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of sovereign Ukraine and calls on the European Union, the G7 and other intergovernmental actors to redouble their efforts to support the invaded country.

Taiwan air raid drill

In response to China’s increasingly threatening rhetoric towards Taiwan and the United States, the island nation shut down today for its annual air raid drill. This is also a response to Beijing’s increasing military manoeuvres around the island, leading Taiwan to raise its level of alert.

Volcanic alert in Japan

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has raised the volcanic alert level to its highest following the eruption of Sakurajima (SAKURA-DŻIMA). Many have already been evacuated from the local area and authorities are monitoring the situation from the air.

Britain to host next Eurovision

Next year’s Eurovision song contest, due to be held in Kyiv, will instead be hosted by the UK. This is, unsurprisingly, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.