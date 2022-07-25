New dimension of Polish-Lithuanian consultations: President Duda

Following Poland and Lithuania’s consent to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, the Polish-Lithuanian presidential consultations on the Baltic Sea are gaining a new symbolic dimension, Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed on Monday. Consultations between the leaders of both states are currently underway.

According to the presidential office, the topics of the consultations between Mr Duda and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda were the situation in Ukraine and Belarus, energy policy and security relations, as well as the current state of EU sanctions against Russia.

“Unity of Lithuania and Poland has stood strong throughout centuries. In a challenging security environment, our friendship and mutual trust are invaluable. Together we are strong,” Lithuanian president wrote on social media.

Today had informal talks with my dear friend @AndrzejDuda. Unity of Lithuania 🇱🇹 and Poland 🇵🇱 stands strong throughout centuries. In a challenging security environment, our friendship & mutual trust are invaluable. Together we are strong. pic.twitter.com/quVPkKw7ks

— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) July 25, 2022