Pulse of Culture 25.07

The collection of Elsa Schiaparelli, who made her career as an avant garde fashion designer, can once again be seen in the French capital almost fifty years after the artist’s death.
She introduced many innovations to Parisian fashion in her days, including linen dresses, skirts and shorts. Moreover, her creative hat designs became known as works of art.
Learn more about this and many other cultural events worldwide by watching the full episode above.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69