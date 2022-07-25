Eastern Express 25.07

The presidents of the five Central Asian countries met in Kyrgyzstan last week for their annual summit. While often leaders sign agreements after such events – this was not the case with this meeting, as the presidents of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan refused to sign a deal on Friendship and Cooperation in the 21st century.

Although the governments in Central Asia have been devoting their effort to strengthening regional ties in recent years, significant differences still remain.

On July 21, 2022, the fourth consultative summit of presidents of five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, was held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. While the meeting – taking place without Russia’s participation – did not lead to an expected conclusion of a new agreement for regional friendship and cooperation, it did, however, yield a number of agreements that could foster strengthening of cooperation among Central Asian countries.

An agreement on friendship, good neighbourly relations and cooperation for the development of Central Asia in the 21st century, emphasising the need for mutual cooperation in protecting the region’s environment, was signed just by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The joint declaration includes the signatories adopting the principle of inviolability of state borders.

To discuss the issue, we were joined by Bruce Pannier, a journalist of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

