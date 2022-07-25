S&P lowers Poland’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 2.1 percent

Justin Lane/PAP/EPA

The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings agency has lowered Poland’s GDP growth forecast in 2023 from the April figure of 3.1 percent to 2.1 percent and raised its estimate for this year from 3.6 percent to 4.5 percent.

The agency forecasts GDP growth in Poland in 2024 at 2.6 percent, and at 2.4 percent in 2025.

S&P forecasts the general government deficit in Poland at 4 percent of GDP this year, followed by 3.5 percent in 2023.