Young people of culture from CEE receive Gaude Polonia scholarships

48 young creators and artists from Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Estonia have received scholarships from the Minister of Culture and National Heritage, under the annual Gaude Polonia programme.

The 21st edition of the event responsible for popularising Polish culture in Central and Eastern Europe, took place in Łazienki Królewskie in Warsaw.

As part of the scholarship, participants receive a monthly amount for the implementation of their work, as well as accommodation and the opportunity to cooperate with eminent Polish scientists and artists.

Culture Minister Piotr Gliński pointed out how the programme has supported many wonderful people since 2003, who have emerged as translators, interpreters, preservationists and people of culture in general.

“It is impossible not to mention that this edition is riddled with references to this terrible war, by the unjustified aggression of Russia against Ukraine and the entire civilised world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, expressed his joy to see his talented compatriots who, in his opinion, represent the future of Ukraine.

“The fact that we meet at such a special moment makes us sad on the one hand and optimistic on the other, because culture connects our nations,” he stressed.

The programme is implemented by the National Centre for Culture Poland (NCK). Its head, Rafał Wiśniewski, notes that apart from its practical and cultural dimensions, Gaude Polonia has a social element as well.

“It connects Poles in various configurations with our colleagues and friends from abroad. We have tutors from Poland. They are professors of outstanding artistic schools who help scholarship holders for several months,” he stated.

During the many years of the programme, almost a thousand people have benefited from Gaude Polonia scholarships. Most of them come from Ukraine and Belarus.