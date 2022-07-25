Ukraine confirms receiving Polish main battle tanks

Andriy Yermak/Twitter
Poland’s PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks are already in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine’s President’s Office has confirmed.
“Polish PT-91 Twardy MBTs are in Ukraine,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter on Monday. “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” he added.
“We’re very grateful to our Polish friends,” Yermak added in Polish.
PT-91 Twardy is a modernised version of the Soviet-era T-72 tank.
Poland is estimated to have given Ukraine some 250 T-72 tanks so far to help its neighbour in its fight against the Russian invasion.
