Ukraine confirms receiving Polish main battle tanks

Andriy Yermak/Twitter

Poland’s PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks are already in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine’s President’s Office has confirmed.

“Polish PT-91 Twardy MBTs are in Ukraine,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter on Monday. “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” he added.

“We’re very grateful to our Polish friends,” Yermak added in Polish.

PT-91 Twardy is a modernised version of the Soviet-era T-72 tank.

Poland is estimated to have given Ukraine some 250 T-72 tanks so far to help its neighbour in its fight against the Russian invasion.