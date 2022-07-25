Polish main battle tanks arrive in Ukraine

Poland’s PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks have arrived in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine’s President’s Office has confirmed.

“Polish PT-91 Twardy MBTs are in Ukraine,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter on Monday. “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” he added.

“We’re very grateful to our Polish friends,” Mr Yermak added in Polish.

Polish PT-91 Twardy MBTs are in Ukraine. A friend in need is a friend indeed. Jesteśmy bardzo wdzięczni naszym polskim przyjaciołom. pic.twitter.com/CatWwQSa8b

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) July 25, 2022

The PT-91 Twardy is a modernised version of the Soviet-era T-72 tank.

Poland is estimated to have given Ukraine some 250 T-72 tanks so far to help its neighbour in its fight against the Russian invasion.