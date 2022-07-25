Poland’s population in annual decline at end-June

Rafał Guz/PAP

The population of Poland went down by 162,000 over the year ending June 30 and reached 38 million, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday.

The rate of real decline was 0.21 percent in the first half of 2022, which means that there were 21 people fewer per every 10,000 inhabitants of Poland.

Last year, the decline rate was 0.27, GUS said.