US nuclear arsenal at risk of disruption due to Chinese equipment: report

Small telecommunications companies based in the midwest of the US used Chinese made Huawei equipment on top of their cell towers. The towers are located close to sensitive military installations, including nuclear missile silos. Cameras, providing live streaming as a public service, fixed atop of the towers could track the patterns of sensitive military movements, CNN reported.

An FBI investigation determined that “the equipment had the capability to recognise, capture and potentially even disrupt restricted defence communications; potentially offering China a really pivotal and dangerous window into command and control for America’s nuclear arsenal,” CNN reporter Katie Bo Lillis said.

The leading telecommunications firm in the midwest, Viaero placed weather and traffic cameras on many of their cell towers, live streaming as a public service. According to CNN, the concern for counter intelligence officials was that “China or any other foregn adversary could track the patterns of sensitive military movements around the region.”

The telecommunications companies have stated that they used the equipment because it was cheap and reliable.

China has denied that the equipment has been used to spy on the United States. Furthermore, Huawei rejected claims that it is even capable of such monitoring.

FBI director Christopher Wray pointed out to CNN in an interview that the Bureau was pursuing a “superseding indictment of Huawei… for being a racketeering enterprise. And that indictment lays out a pattern of essentially serial intellectual property theft.”

Equipment still there

The Federal Communications Commission last year voted to spend USD 1.9 billion from the fund to ‘rip and replace’ gear from Huawei from rural networks in the US that used the equipment.

However, the cost of completing this task has risen to USD 5.6 billion and the rural carriers want to be reimbursed for spending the money needed to remove and replace the equipment from the two Chinese firms.

Unless Congress agrees to release the amount of the shortfall, the rural carriers will get back only 40 percent of what it will cost them to remove the offending telecom equipment.