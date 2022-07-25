Ukrainians account for 8 pct of Polish population – press

Albert Zawada/PAP

Although the number of Ukrainians in Poland fell in May to 3.37 million, they still represent 8 percent of the national population, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (GDP) daily reported on Monday.

DGP cited the results of the latest report commissioned by the Union of Polish Metropolises (UMP), an organisation grouping the country’s 12 largest cities.

Data based on analysis of information from smartphones and the register of PESEL public administration numbers (listing numbers acquired by Ukrainians since Russia’s invasion on February 24), give a picture of both Ukrainian immigrants from before the war as well as the recent wave of refugees.

The data show that in most cities researched, the number of Ukrainians has fallen following a peak in April, with two exceptions – the western city of Wroclaw and the capital, Warsaw. The UMP report also shows in which cities the number of Ukrainians is proportionally the greatest.

At the bottom of the list are Bydgoszcz in the north and the central city of Lodz, where Ukrainians account for 10 percent of residents. In the case of Wroclaw the figure is 28 percent and in Warsaw 16 percent, though in absolute terms the number is the highest in the capital.

The highest percentage of Ukrainians compared to the number of residents is in the south-eastern city of Rzeszow (37 percent), though that result came with a caveat from the report’s authors.

“It can be wondered to what extent Rzeszow and its environs are merely a stop-over on the route onward to other places in Poland and Europe, and to what extent it is a place where Ukrainian refugees are focused on a relatively quick return to their country,” the report states.