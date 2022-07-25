Polish diplomats to boycott meetings with Russian, Belarusian peers

Polish diplomats will not attend meetings organised in Poland if Russian or Belarusian officials have also been invited, a deputy foreign minister has said.

Pawel Jablonski told public broadcaster Polish Radio 24 on Monday that Russia should be isolated on all international forums.

“We have made the decision that our diplomats will not attend any meetings organised in Poland by any institution if representatives of Russia also appear there, and this also applies to representatives of Belarus, which is a Russian ally,” Jablonski said.

“Today, Russia is no standard partner, it is an aggressor that is violating international law,” the deputy minister added, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.