100-200 new Russian crimes reported daily: Ukrainian human rights activist

Tetiana Pechonchyk, the head of the human rights centre “Zmina” (Change), was TVP World’s guest invited to discuss the issue of Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

War crimes and crimes against humanity are concepts that are easily confused. Asked what is the difference between them, Ms Pechonchyk first noted that international law also identifies genocide and the crime of aggression as crimes against international law (the list also includes several other crimes) and that the Russian Federation is guilty of all four, with the war crimes being the bulk of all the crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine.

War crimes can obviously only be committed during an armed conflict, while this is not necessary for an act to be considered a crime against humanity. There are currently 24,000 criminal proceedings related to Russian crimes perpetrated in Ukraine, but the list of crimes that have been reported is many times higher.

Ms Pechonchyk also spoke of the trouble with investigating crimes in territories that remain under occupation, whether or not the recent dismissal of General Prosecutor Venediktova will affect the investigative effort, the need for international involvement in prosecuting the crimes, and Russia’s attempts to counteract the investigation of their crimes by setting up sham tribunals of its own.