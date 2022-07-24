China issues “stark warnings” prior to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

According to sources of the Financial Times, China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration about a possible trip to Taiwan in August by the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if US House Speaker visits Taiwan

According to six individuals familiar with the most recent Chinese warnings, they were worded in a significantly stronger tone than threats made in the past when the Chinese government was unhappy with US actions or policy on Taiwan, which Beijing considers a rebellious province of China. Several people familiar with the situation claim that the private rhetoric suggested a possible military response. The White House National Security Council and the State Department declined to comment on the report.

The tensions have been growing since Speaker Pelosi’s plans to visit Taiwan in August have been announced on Monday. The next day, China’s foreign ministry said such a visit would seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States would bear the consequences of its response. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi by the end of the month, which cast doubt on Pelosi’s reported trip to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s government says only the island’s 23 million people can decide their future. While the Taiwanese want peace, Taipei said, the island nation will defend itself if attacked.