Poland is seen as one of the leaders among countries which have been increasing spending on armaments and army modernisation, according to the Foreign Affairs magazine.

The magazine reported that Poland wanted to raise its military spending from 2.1 percent to 3 percent in 2023, and that this increase was planned to cover the significant development of the army, along with the doubling of the number of its units.

In the opinion of the magazine, the war in Ukraine is one of the main causes of growing outlays on armaments, but this trend has been rooted in an earlier tendency.

“In the days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a host of countries announced momentous hikes in military spending. Canada and the United States both released plans for new military expenditures,” the magazine wrote, adding that so did Australia.

“Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign policy official, has called for the bloc to spend together, more, and better on its armed forces,” the magazine said.

According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) experts quoted by the magazine, before Russia’s aggression against Ukraine global spending on armaments reached “a post-Cold War peak” of USD 2.1 billion, up from USD 1.2 billion in 1999.

And today, global outlays on arms could exceed USD 2.3 billion, the magazine wrote.

Foreign Affairs is an American magazine focusing on international relations and U.S. foreign policy published by the Council on Foreign Relations, a non-profit, organisation and think tank specialising in U.S. foreign policy and international affairs.