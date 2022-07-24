Dozens of flights cancelled as Ryanair crew go on strike at Brussels airports

Ryanair pilots and crew went on strike at the Charleroi airport near Brussels on Saturday, leading to dozens of flight cancellations.

The airline employees are demanding a salary hike, saying the post-pandemic revival of air traffic means Ryanair’s bottom line is back on track.

“We did our part to help the company during the COVID period, by accepting a 20 percent pay cut. We believe that now that the company will gain millions in profits, we should gain back our salaries, which were negotiated before COVID,” Kevin, a chief purser, said.

A union leader from CNE told Belga news agency that Ryanair, based in Ireland, has indicated that activity has climbed back to 115 percent compared to its 2019 level.

Around 80 flights at Brussels and Charleroi airports were cancelled over the weekend, affecting 13,000 travellers, RTL TV reported.

Ryanair has reached an agreement with striking staff in other countries. The company announced on Thursday it reached a five-year agreement with labour unions representing pilots in France and in Spain to improve work conditions.

The agreements, ratified by both parties earlier in the week, include a return to pre-COVID salaries and “allow wage improvements and other benefits beyond the full return to salaries for Ryanair pilots based in France and in Spain,” the airline wrote in a statement.