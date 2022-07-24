Polish volunteer fighting for Ukraine killed in Donbas

Tomasz Walentek, who fought in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, died a few days ago in Donbas. The news of his death was confirmed by the MMA Poland organisation.

The death of a Polish volunteer in the war in Ukraine was reported by the media a few days ago, but so far it has not been confirmed by the Polish government.

According to information provided by journalists, the Pole was killed in Donbas as a result of artillery shelling earlier this week. His body has probably not yet been brought to his homeland.

The Pole’s death was also reported by the MMA Poland organisation he was associated with.

Z olbrzymim smutkiem przyjęliśmy informację o śmierci Tomka, który jako polski ochotnik walczył w międzynarodowym legionie obrony Ukrainy i tam poległ.

Tomek brał udział i zwyciężył w Drugich Mistrzostwach MMA zorganizowanych w Gliwicach.

Spoczywaj w pokoju. pic.twitter.com/S5Y0GQMww0

— mmapolska_org (@MMAPolska_Org) July 23, 2022

“It is with enormous sadness that we received the information about the death of Tomek, who as a Polish volunteer fought in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine and fell there. Tomek took part in and won the Second MMA Championships organised in Gliwice. Rest in peace,” the organisation wrote on social media.

More than 20,000 foreigners are fighting on the Ukrainian side against Russia, according to British media reports. Volunteers from over 50 countries worldwide have applied to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces.