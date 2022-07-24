Opera is not dead: Polish director for TVP World

Opera is not dead, Michał Znaniecki, a Polish theatre and opera director, told TVP World on Saturday as he marked his 30th anniversary of being on stage.

“The opera can compete with cinema, television, as well as the internet,” he said, adding that “we [his crew] are trying now to mix opera with new media – trying to reach today’s audience.”

The director is currently taking part in the Saaremaa Opera Festival – Estonia’s oldest, most important and most prestigious festival, enjoying great popularity in the Baltic States.

