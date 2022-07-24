LIVE: 151st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Saturday, Russia attacked the Odesa Commercial Sea Port using cruise missiles Kalibr, violating the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain.

07:37 CEST



A senior U.S. Congressional delegation

met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Saturday

and promised to try to ensure continued support in the war

against Russia.

The delegation – which included Representative Adam Smith,

chair of the House Armed Services Committee – is the latest in a

series of high-profile American visitors to Ukraine.

07:12 CEST

President @ZelenskyyUa called the shelling of the port of #Odesa “blatant #Russian barbarism”: “If anyone else could say that some kind of dialogue with Russia is needed, look at what is happening. The Kalibr missiles have destroyed the very possibility of such statements”. pic.twitter.com/wt2Ot44N53

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 24, 2022