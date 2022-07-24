Oak fire intensifies in California, some 6,000 evacuated

The Oak Fire burning through parts of California’s Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park has ravaged nearly 12,000 acres of forest, authorities said on Saturday.

About 6,000 people were ordered to evacuate, said a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) on Saturday morning.

The fire had 0 percent containment as of Saturday evening, authorities reported, adding that over 400 personnel equipped with 45 engines and four helicopters are working to diminish the blaze.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the village of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday morning had quickly spread to 26.5 square kilometres. The blaze started as firefighters battled another fire, which was on the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite Park.

“The explosive nature of the fire’s spread presents a challenge for firefighters,” CAL FIRE reported in a statement on Saturday. By Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial buildings, damaged five others and threatened 2,000 other structures, it added.

Earlier in July, the Washburn fire threatened part of Yosemite National Park’s giant sequoia groves. It torched 4,856 acres (1,965 hectares) of forest, forcing parts of Yosemite National Park to close.