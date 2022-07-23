World News 23.07

Despite having signed an agreement on enabling export shipments of Ukraine grain worldwide, the Russian navy carried out a missile strike on a seaport in Odesa – apart from this topic, this episode of World News focuses also on Fitch designating Poland as an A- economy, the latest war developments in Ukraine and a spectacular opera festival in Estonia, among others.

Russia may have already put the Istanbul grain transit agreement in jeopardy a day after it was signed. The Russian navy carried out a missile strike on a seaport in Odesa, the city from which Ukrainian grain is to be exported. TVP World’s correspondent Krzysztof Panek shared his insights on the situation.

Russia continues to attack non-military sites

As the war in Ukraine continues and the Ukrainian forces engage the Russian invaders in the Eastern part of the country, several other important developments have taken place. Russian forces have been persistent in their attacks against non-military sites, while Ukrainian authorities are determined to ensure that the world learns the truth about these crimes.

First Ladies and Gentlemen descend on Kyiv

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska held the second summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv. First ladies of various European countries attended the event by means of video calls, including Poland’s Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who joined the event at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. TVP World’s reporter, Kazimierz Łysiak, elucidated on the topic from the Polish capital.

Germany buys gas stock

Germany is starting to nationalise its fuel and energy production market. In a major transaction, the German government announced it will buy a 30 percent stake in the fuel giant Uniper. The deal itself is intended to save the company and is valued at around EUR 15 billion.

Fitch’s A- rating for Poland

The Fitch rating agency just reassessed its economic outlook for Poland. Predicting stability and further growth, the American credit rating agency issued an A- rating for the Eastern European country- recognising it as one of the best-prepared economies for the ongoing fuel crisis brought about by Vladimir Putin.

Estonia’s most prestigious opera festival begins

The Saaremaa Opera Festival is the oldest and most prestigious event of its kind in Estonia, taking place against the spectacular background of the Kuressaare castle. This year, the event will feature artists from the Silesian Opera in Poland. TVP World’s reporter Gabriela Jankauskaite was at the scene, admiring the artistic performances and interviewing theatre and opera director Michal Znaniecki, representing the Silesian Opera at the festival.

Iga Świątek and Friends for Ukraine

Iga Świątek, the world’s number one female tennis player, organised a special charity event called Iga Świątek and Friends for Ukraine. Famous tennis players, including another former Polish star Agnieszka Radwańska, played matches in Kraków to gather funds for the invaded country. The event was attended by the Polish presidential couple and several acclaimed Ukrainian athletes.

Cuban economic crisis

Cuba is faced with one of the worst economic crises in its history, as mass protests have sparked across the island nation. The soaring prices of food and fuel have forced Cubans to queue up for even the most basic necessities, while energy blackouts have become commonplace.

Weather crisis in Europe

Wildfires are raging across Europe in the wake of an extreme heatwave. Firefighters across southern Europe are battling to contain hundreds of fires, with the area spanning from Portugal to France being most severely affected by the drought.

Hold fast for summer break

As the holiday period in Europe is in full swing, the traffic at border crossings surprised the holidaymakers. European travellers had to queue for hours in order to leave their countries and earn some well-deserved rest.