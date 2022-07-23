Monkeypox is public health emergency of intl concern: WHO

The World Health Organisation’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the monkeypox virus on Saturday a public health emergency of international concern as the outbreak grows.

WHO activated its highest alert level for the rising curve of monkeypox cases.

The declaration was voiced in unprecedented circumstances owing to a lack of consensus among experts serving on the UN health agency’s emergency committee.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,” Director-General Tedros said. “I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views among the members” of the committee, he added.

What the declaration translates to is that the WHO now recognises the outbreak as a significant enough threat to global health that a coordinated international response is required to stop the virus from spreading further and potentially escalating into a pandemic.

The declaration, although not putting any requirements on national governments, serves as an urgent call for action. To recall, issuing guidance and recommendations to member states, not mandates, is the WHO’s prerogative. Member states are required to report events that pose a threat to global health.

The number of monkeypox cases this year exceeded 16,000 cases in more than 75 countries. A total of five deaths have been reported in Africa thus far.

Spreading via close contact and tending to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions, the viral disease has been proliferating chiefly in men who have sex with men from outbreak areas both in Africa and elsewhere. The virus is endemic to Africa.

The virus was not identified outside Africa until May when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America, and elsewhere.