Russia adds 5 more countries to ‘unfriendly’ list

Moscow has expanded its list of “unfriendly” countries to include Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, and Slovenia. The European Union has condemned Russia for this move, reported Polish Radio correspondent in Brussels Beata Płomecka.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell issued a statement on behalf of the 27 countries:

“The European Union deplores the decision of the Russian government on 20 July 2022 to add five EU member states – Greece, Denmark, Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia – to the list of countries for which measures in ‘Response to Unfriendly Actions of Foreign States’ are applicable.”

Kremlin continues to escalate tension

Mr Borel emphasised that the Kremlin’s decision constitutes yet another escalation in its relations with the EU and its member states. He pointed out that the decree establishing the list of “unfriendly” countries is contrary to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The High Representative also called again on Russia to immediately stop the aggression against Ukraine. Saturday marks the 150th day of the fully-blown war that Russia has waged on Ukraine.

Russia published the list of “unfriendly” countries last year and it has been expanding it since the first sanctions were imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Currently, the list includes close to 50 countries, including Poland and several other EU members.

The consequences of listing countries as “unfriendly” include limitations in hiring employees in diplomatic missions on the territory of Russia. Russia also claims the right to pay its debt in Rubles to the countries on its “unfriendly” list.