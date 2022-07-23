Germany deceiving Poland in its offer to replace tanks: Defence min

Germany has been deceiving Poland in its offer to replace some of the Soviet-era T-72 tanks that Poland passed on to Ukraine, Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Defence Minister said in an excerpt of an interview with the weekly Sieci, published on the wpolityce.pl website on Saturday.

Warsaw has given Kyiv over 200 T-72 tanks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine https://t.co/JZUpwWBNNH

— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 29, 2022

Why bother asking if you can’t follow through

According to Minister Błaszczak, after Poland passed the T-72 tanks to Ukraine, the German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht asked whether Poland was interested in Germany helping fill the gap that had occurred.

“I said that of course, we were interested and indicated Leopards 2A4, which are tanks that we already have, not the latest version,” the minister said. “Some media, especially those with German ownership, wrote later that we wanted the latest tanks. It’s not true,” he added.

The defence minister also said that during the talk with his German counterpart he wanted to go straight into details, but heard that experts would deal with that.

“Germany started to deceive us saying that it’s not an immediate issue and that analyses were needed,” Mariusz Blaszczak said, complaining that Germany’s latest proposal was 20 Leopard 2A4 tanks “which are now in a condition that makes them unfit for service,” he emphasised.

He stated that necessary works on the tanks would take at least 12 months.

“I answered that we counted on at least a battalion of tanks, which according to Western standards is 44 tanks and according to Polish standards – 58,” the minister concluded.

The entire interview will be published in the weekly Sieci on Monday.