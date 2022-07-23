Polish airports post huge traffic increase in Q1 of 2022

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Polish airports serviced around 5.7 million people in the first quarter of 2022, a 440 percent passenger increase on the same period of 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority (ULC) reported on Saturday.

“In the first quarter of 2022, despite the largest wave of Covid-19 cases recorded at that time, there was a clear improvement in traffic compared to the very difficult first quarter of 2021. This was mainly due to the progress of the vaccination programme and lifting or easing restrictions on aviation in Poland and other countries,” the ULC noted.

According to ULC data, in the first quarter of 2022 Polish airports handled over 5.7 million passengers, which is a 440 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of 2021 and a 29 percent drop compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

The most passengers were handled by Chopin Airport in Warsaw – 2 mln passengers (up 1.4 mln on 2021 and down 1.7 million on 2019), Krakow’s Balice Airport – 1.2 million passengers (up 1,100 on 2021 and down 435,000 on 2019) and the Lech Walesa airport in Gdansk – 0.6 million passengers (up 523,000 on 2021 and down 372,000 on 2019).

Most passengers were carried by the Irish budget airline Ryanair – 2.1 mln (up 2 mln on 2021 and down 517,000 on 2019), LOT Polish Airlines – 1.2 million people (up 850,000 on 2021 and down 1.2 mln on 2019), Wizz Air – 1.1 mln (down 876,000 on 2021 and down 636,000 on 2019).

The Civil Aviation Authority reported that 5.3 mln passengers were travelled on international routes during Q1 2022, an increase of 480 pct compared to 2021 and a decrease of 38 pct on 2019.